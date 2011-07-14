7 Books That Could Become The Movie Industry's Next "Harry Potter"

Suddenly overtaken by emotion, “Harry Potter” star Emma Watson cried at the final film’s London premiere this week.



But you can be sure she hasn’t shed as many tears as the Warner Bros. execs being forced to bid farewell to their 10-year cash cow.

The last “Twilight” film (“Breaking Dawn Part 2”) will bow next year — and then that lucrative franchise is done for, too.

So studios are scouting publishing output for the next huge thing.

Open Road films will distribute the film adaptation of the book, about a girl whose body is occupied by an alien. Saoirse Ronan stars. The first movie based on Suzanne Collins' books has a staggering star lineup: Jennifer Lawrence leads a cast that includes Elizabeth Banks, Woody Harrelson, Liam Hemsworth and Stanley Tucci, among others. Seth Grahame-Smith's mashups already have a solid fan base. Grahame Smith wrote the history-horror hybrids 'Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter' and 'Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.' Both have movie versions in the works; 'Lincoln' is further along, with Anthony Mackie and Dominic Cooper signed on to star. Joseph Delaney's Spooks series has big stars committed. The first book, The Spook's Apprentice, is being adapted under the title 'The Seventh Son.' Jeff Bridges and Julianne Moore will lead the cast. Lisa McMann's book trilogy could get a big boost from the biggest young celeb out there. Miley Cyrus is reportedly in talks to headline Wake, the first of three books about a teenage protagonist who can enter the dreams of others. Fox 2000 recently inked a deal to adapt Delirium, about a teenage girl in a postapocalyptic world. Lauren Oliver's novel was optioned as part of a package deal with her book development company Paper Lantern Lit. Disney reportedly has its sights set on a classic series. Madeleine L'Engle's A Wrinkle In Time and its sequels have been school-reading-list staples for decades.

