Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Trailer Takes Over The Web

As a reminder, Warner has figured out a smart way to double its revenue on the last instalment of the Harry Potter series — by splitting the last book into two movies.



Intelligently, Warner is also titling, packaging, and advertising the two movies as one to avoid infuriating millions of Harry Potter fans. (And splitting their release by 7 months)

The former tactic will be spectacularly successful. And the second one might be, too…



