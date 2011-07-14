"Harry Potter" Just Cost The French Film Industry $35,000 -- And They're Pissed

The photo below should go a long way towards showing you that the French are just as Potter-obsessed as Americans.



The French premiere of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” was held at Paris’s Bercy Concert Hall, which can hold up to 18,000 people and was mostly full for last night’s screening.

The French film industry is none too happy about the turnout — and that’s because the location cost them a chunk of funding.

The fact that Bercy is a concert venue, not a movie theatre, meant that tickets for the screening were exempt from the 10 per cent cinema tax that goes straight into supporting French film.

The money lost: approximately $35,000.

