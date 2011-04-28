"Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2" Trailer!

The first trailer has arrived for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, which will bring the Hogwarts story to a close in theatres nationwide on July 15. Click on the video player below for your first glimpse at this epic conclusion to this magical adventure. We also have five new photos from this finale. You can click on these shots below to access our growing gallery.



In the franchise finale of the Harry Potter film series, Voldemort’s power is growing stronger. He now has control over the Ministry of Magic and Hogwarts. Harry, Ron, and Hermione decide to finish Dumbledore’s work and find the rest of the Horcruxes to defeat the Dark Lord. But little hope remains for them, so everything they do must go as planned.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 comes to theatres July 15th, 2011 and stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Alan Rickman, Gary Oldman, Ralph Fiennes, Bonnie Wright, Michael Gambon. The film is directed by David Yates.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.