"Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows - Part 2" Shatters Midnight Records With $43.5 Million

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 shatters midnight records with $43.5 millionHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 finally hit theatres at midnight last night, and, just hours into its opening weekend release, box office records have fallen. The Hogwarts finale has taken in an estimated $43.5 million in midnight shows alone.



The Warner Bros. adventure shattered the midnight record set just over a year ago by The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, which took in $30 million during its midnight screenings. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 opened in approximately 3,800 theatres at midnight. The franchise finale will open in 4,375 theatres today, the third-widest release of all time behind The Twilight Saga: Eclipse and Iron Man 2. However, a conflicting report lists the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 theatre count at 4,575, which would make it the widest release of all time. It is also said that 3,000 theatres will screen the finale in 3D.

This is likely just the first box office record that Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 will break this weekend. The finale looks to surpass The Twilight Saga: Eclipse‘s record for biggest single day of $72 million, along with The Dark Knight‘s opening weekend record of $158.4 million. Some analysts believe Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 could gross north of $180 million over the weekend.

Stay tuned as we’ll be sure to keep you posted on Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2‘s box office numbers throughout the weekend.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 was released July 15th, 2011 and stars Ralph Fiennes, Michael Gambon, Alan Rickman, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Evanna Lynch, Domhnall Gleeson. The film is directed by David Yates.

