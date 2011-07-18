The Final "Harry Potter" Movie Now Dominates This List Of The 10 Biggest Opening Weekends Ever

Looks like Harry Potter was determined to go out with a bang.
The totals are in, and the final instalment in the fan phenomenon movie series made a staggering $168.6 million in its first weekend.
That makes “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” the film with the most lucrative opening weekend of all time.
So what other colossal blockbusters are on the list?
