The Final "Harry Potter" Movie Now Dominates This List Of The 10 Biggest Opening Weekends Ever

Megan Angelo
Looks like Harry Potter was determined to go out with a bang.

The totals are in, and the final instalment in the fan phenomenon movie series made a staggering $168.6 million in its first weekend.

That makes “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” the film with the most lucrative opening weekend of all time.

So what other colossal blockbusters are on the list?

