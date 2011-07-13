Meet The (Other) Writer Behind The Billion-Dollar Harry Potter Empire

The Atlantic points out today that the reviews of the final “Harry Potter” movie are uniformly breathless in their approval.



They all seem to agree on one thing: “Deathly Hallows: Part 2” doesn’t rest on its sure-thing laurels — it has such a riveting narrative that even a “Potter” novice can enjoy it.

Clearly, the stories are the brainchild of author J.K. Rowling — but it took a skilled writer to condense and structure Rowling’s tale for the screen.

Steve Kloves is the screenwriter whose name you rarely hear, but who deftly adapted some of history’s bestselling books into movies that have achieved the rare feat of living up to them.

Kloves, a master of the adaptation, wrote 2000’s “Wonder Boys” — and his first “Potter” film came out in 2001.

Little did he know the series would keep him extremely busy for the next decade.

As “Potter” finally wrapped up, Kloves turned his attention to a superhero reboot: “The Amazing Spider-Man,” which is set for 2012 and stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone and Denis Leary.

Now he’ll turn his attention to the 2013-slated “Akira,” a live-action remake of a 1980s manga movie set in a postapocalyptic world.

Kloves will polish a script that’s passed through several different hands — the project was even pronounced dead for a time.

But with Leonardo diCaprio producing, it’s been easy to resuscitate — and now diCaprio is betting that Kloves will get it going for good.

So are the A-list actors reportedly on the short list for two “Akira” male leads: Garfield, Robert Pattinson, Justin Timberlake, James McAvoy, Joaquin Phoenix, Garrett Hedlund, Chris Pine and Michael Fassbender are reportedly among them.

