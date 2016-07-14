There's a new clue that we could get a 'Harry Potter' sequel movie after all

For a month, Harry Potter fans in London have been able to see “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” JK Rowling’s new stage play about Harry, Ron, and Hermione set 19 years after the end of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.”

Theatre tickets are pricey and hard to come by, so fans are clamoring for a movie. The “Cursed Child” script is being published as a book on July 31, but so far, Rowling hasn’t said anything about a movie adaptation.

Now we have a clue that a “Cursed Child” movie might happen after all. Warner Bros., the movie studio that produced all eight Harry Potter films and is producing the forthcoming Rowling-penned “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” filed for a trademark for a “Cursed Child” movie.

The trademark filing was first spotted by Brian Conroy, a UK-based copyright lawyer. It covers not only movies, but everything else you can think of as well, from “hand tools” to “bathtub toys.” In other words, merchandise.

While this trademark is for “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” Rowling herself filed for a trademark for just “The Cursed Child” in 2015. It’s unlikely that Warner Bros would have filed a trademark without Rowling’s permission, and the fact that Rowling herself didn’t file the trademark means that she’s comfortable with Warner Bros. getting involved.

Kevin Tsujihara, the studio’s CEO, convinced Rowling himself to make “Fantastic Beasts” a trilogy, according to Entertainment Weekly — so he might have convinced her to make a “Cursed Child” movie as well.

Of course, the filing doesn’t definitively mean that we’ll get a movie adaptation of the play, or that it will happen any time soon. “The Cursed Child” has been on stage in London for just a month, the script hasn’t yes been released yet, and the play hasn’t even appeared in the U.S. (or anywhere else in the world).

But it looks like Warner Bros. already has the right to move forward on making merchandise for the play and the book.

