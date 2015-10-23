J.K. Rowling has released the first artwork for her 'Harry Potter' play

J.K. Rowling just surprised everyone by releasing the first artwork for her next “Harry Potter” project on fan site Pottermore.

Back in June, Rowling announced a tw0-part play, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” and we haven’t heard much about the project until now.

Here’s a look at the artwork, which shows what appears to be a young boy sitting inside a birds nest with wings.

The nest looks strikingly like a snitch, the magical golden ball seekers catch in Quidditch the end the match.

The snitch also hold significance for Harry Potter, since it was a snitch that contained the all-important ressurection stone that helps make Potter the Master of Death as the conclusion of the series.

While fans continue to speculate about the play, there’s still one thing we know for certain.

It’s definitely not a prequel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.