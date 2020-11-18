12 details you missed in 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets'

Warner Bros. Pictures ‘The Chamber of Secrets’ was directed by Chris Columbus.

“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” is the second film of the series and, like all Potter movies, features som great hidden details.

The opal necklace from “The Half-Blood Prince” makes an appearance in Bourgin & Burkes, and there’s a secret post-credits scene featuring Gilderoy Lockhart that not many know about.

A cameraman can also be spotted in the duelling scene between Draco and Harry.

The opal necklace from ‘The Half-Blood Prince’ can be seen in Knockturn Alley

Warner Bros. Pictures The necklace plays an important part in ‘The Half-Blood Prince.’

After Harry mistakenly says “diagonally” when using Floo Powder to travel to Diagon Alley, he ends up in Bourgin & Burkes, a dark arts store in Knockturn Alley. There, he sees all manner of dark objects including an opal necklace, which we can just about make out.

This is the same necklace that is later used by a cursed Katie Bell in “The Half-Blood Prince” to try and kill Dumbledore. Although the design of the necklace may have changed slightly between the films, it is supposed to be the same one.

Hardcover editions of the Harry Potter books can be seen on the shelves in Diagon Alley

Warner Bros. Pictures JK Rowling’s source material can actually be seen in the movie itself.

Harry is eventually rescued from Knockturn Alley by Hagrid. When the two emerge from the dark street, a book shop can be seen displaying ornate-looking books in the window. If you look closely, these are actually hardback editions of the Potter books themselves.

You can see Lucius Malfoy drop two books into Ginny’s cauldron

Warner Bros. Pictures Lucius Malfoy was played by Jason Isaacs.

Lucius Malfoy is the man responsible for getting Tom Riddle’s diary into Hogwarts – and into the hands of Ginny Weasley. We first meet Lucius in Flourish and Blotts, where he insults Harry and the Weasleys.

He picks up a tattered book from Ginny’s cauldron, only to secretly slip the diary into the cauldron when he returns said book. You can actually see it, too, if you keep an eye out.

In the library, there is a book with the word ‘TOM’ on the spine, referencing Tom Riddle

Warner Bros. Pictures Harry, Ron, and Hermione research Polyjuice potion to try and find out more about The Chamber of Secrets.

When Hermione is researching how to make Polyjuice potion in the library with Harry and Ron, she takes out a book called “Moste Potent Potions.” However, next to this is a book with just the word “Tom” on the spine, which could be a reference to Tom Riddle himself.

In the duelling scene, you can spot a member of the camera crew in the background

Warner Bros. Pictures Severus Snape was played by Alan Rickman.

When Lockhart and Snape put on a duelling club to teach students how to defend themselves, a student demonstration ends up in a fight between Draco and Harry.

Harry sends Draco flying after one successful spell, and when Snape drags Draco back to his feet, the movie magic of Potter is broken for a split second.

If you look closely on a bright screen, you can see a cameraman kneeling down amongst the students, proving that even the most magical movies have their mistakes.

Ron’s robes are greyer than other students’ because they are hand-me-downs

Warner Bros. Pictures Ron Weasley was played by Rupert Grint.

Ron Weasley doesn’t come from riches, something Draco Malfoy crudely makes fun of in “The Sorcerer’s Stone.”

The costume designers of the “Potter” series pay attention to this detail, as Ron wears robes that are clearly much shabbier, older, and paler in colour than the rest of the students’. His are light grey, closer to the colour of the school jumpers, compared with the jet black of the other students’ robes. The Hogwarts crest also looks as if it has been taken from another robe and sewn on.

Ironic, though, when you find out the school uniforms in the film were actually made by the luxury department store Harrods.

On the Weasley’s family clock, ‘dentist’ is an option

Warner Bros. Pictures. Arthur Weasley was played by Mark Williams.

Dentists don’t actually exist in the wizarding world. We find this out in “The Half-Blood Prince” when Hermione explains to Professor Slughorn that her parents are dentists and Slughorn is perplexed, asking whether that is considered a dangerous profession.

However, “dentist” was added to the clock at The Burrow for Arthur Weasley, who has a loving fascination of all things muggle-related.

The clock arms are made from scissor handles, Fred and George share an arm because they’re twins

Warner Bros. Pictures Fred and George were played by James and Oliver Phelps, respectively.

Another detail in the clock is the fact that Fred and George share a clock arm, unlike the rest of the children. They are twins, so it makes sense that Mrs Weasley believes they would never be separated and would always be together at pretty much all times.

The clock arms seem to resemble spoons, but they are actually made from scissor handles, with the loops in the handles being filled in for the face of each Weasley family member.

McGonagall’s classroom features two blackboards with exactly the same writing on both, but they are mirrored

Warner Bros. Pictures Professor McGonagall was played by Maggie Smith.

There’s a curious detail in McGonagall’s classroom during the scene when she is teaching the students how to transform an animal into a goblet. There are two blackboards, one on either side of the room, and they both have the exact same content scribbled on them – except one of them is mirroring the other.

There is no obvious reason as to why this is, and it’s gone unexplained ever since, which makes it all the more curious.

The password to Dumbledore’s office is sherbet lemon, and the candy itself can be seen on his desk

Warner Bros. Pictures Dumbledore was played by Richard Harris in ‘The Chamber of Secrets.’

Harry gets taken to Dumbledore’s office by Professor McGonagall, who says “sherbet lemon” to get into the office. The password is named after Dumbledore’s favourite confectionery, and the sweets themselves can be seen on his desk.

Gilderoy Lockhart’s wig can be seen when he is trying to leave

Warner Bros. Pictures Gilderoy Lockhart was played by Kenneth Branagh.

Lockhart is known for his fabulous clothes and luscious locks, but those locks are actually fake. In the scene where Harry and Ron confront him when he is trying to escape, a wig on a stand can be seen on his desk.

There’s a post-credits scene showing the fate of Gilderoy Lockhart

Warner Bros. Pictures ‘The Chamber of Secrets’ is the only Potter movie to feature a post-credits scene.

Post-credits scenes are now expected for almost all major franchise movies, but there were barely used back when “Harry Potter” movies were released. You’d be forgiven, then, for failing to realise that “The Chamber of Secrets” is the only Potter movie to have one.

In it, we see a book cover in the window of Flourish and Blotts. It’s an image of Gilderoy Lockhart in a straitjacket with the title “Who Am I?” teasing his fate after erasing his own memory.

