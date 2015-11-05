J.K. Rowling just revealed the surprising American word for 'muggle'

Warner Bros. Pictures Don’t worry, Dudley. Your still a muggle. And a rude one at that.

Attention all American Harry Potter fans. Stop using the word muggle immediately.

Instead, try “No-Maj,” which Entertainment Weekly reports is J.K. Rowling’s official term for an American non-magical person.

It’s pronounced “no madge,” with “Maj” being shorthand for the first syllable in magic.

The term will make it’s first appearance in the wizarding world in Rowling’s “Harry Potter” prequel movie, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” which comes out next year. “Fantastic Beasts” will star Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, a magizoologist who studies magical creatures.

Set in New York City in 1926, Scamander is sure to find himself wandering the avenues of the Big Apple surrounded by plenty of no-maji.

Or is it no-majs? The jury is still out on the plural of the term.

Though, if we misuse it long enough, I’m sure Rowling will clarify. After all she announced that most of the world had been mispronouncing Lord Voldemort’s name for years.

