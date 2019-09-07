LEGO is selling a 'Harry Potter' advent calendar complete with Hogwarts landmarks and beloved characters

LEGO The kit features a handful of beloved characters from ‘Harry Potter.’

Lego recently released a “Harry Potter” advent calendar that is all about celebrating the holidays at Hogwarts.

The kit features 305 pieces including favourite characters, like Ron Weasley and Harry Potter, plus iconic items such as the Hogwarts Express and each house’s crest.

The kit can be found on the Lego store’s website and on Target’s website for $US39.99.

Lego also released a “Star Wars” advent calendar that’s available starting this month.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Most “Harry Potter” fans may never receive that coveted Hogwarts letter in the mail, but an advent calendar inspired by the series could be the next best thing.

Lego’s festive new “Harry Potter” advent calendar features 305 pieces and it’s all about celebrating the holidays at Hogwarts.

The calendar includes mini-figures of famous characters and iconic Hogwarts memorabilia and landmarks

LEGO Yes, Ron and Harry have tiny holiday sweaters.

Available online from the Lego store and from Target at $US39.99, the “Harry Potter” advent calendar features 24 doors that hide 24 wizard-inspired gifts.

Behind each door, you’ll find stars from the movies and books, delicious-looking food, and iconic Hogwarts memorabilia.

Designed for builders ages 7 and up, the seasonal set includes mini-figures of seven characters such as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, and Harry’s owl, Hedwig.

The calendar also includes a miniature version of the Hogwarts Express, the train that brings young wizards to the famous school, and the colourful crest of each house – Slytherin, Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff.

Lego has also debuted a ‘Star Wars’ advent calendar for fans of the series



LEGO The kit includes iconic characters like Luke Skywalker.

There is also a new Lego “Star Wars” advent calendar designed for builders ages 6 and up.

The $US39.99 set has 280 pieces, including six mini-figures and four droid Lego figures.

The box includes replicas of characters like Luke Skywalker and Chewbacca. It also includes a miniature Porg.

There are also 13 mini collectibles in the set including Kylo Ren’s Shuttle, a Stormtrooper blaster, the island of Ahch-To, and a Multi-Troop Transport (MTT) vehicle.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.