There's A 'Harry Potter' Box Set On Sale For A Seriously Ridiculous Amount

Just when we thought we’d never see something bigger than the pricey 31-disc “Harry Potter” DVD set, Amazon outdoes itself.Starting December 4, the site is selling a set of eight books chronicling how the boy wizard went from children’s page turner to theatre phenomenon for $1000.



Harry Potter: Page to Screen: The Complete Filmmaking Journey is for the diehard Hogwarts fan.

The set won’t include any of the original series by J.K. Rowling. Instead, the majority of the books follow one of the film’s creative departments from graphic arts to props.

There’s also a replica of Harry’s “The Monster Book of Monsters” which looks … well, like a monster.

What do you get for a grand? Still no invisibility cloak.

A book of the Hogwart’s paintings: The Paintings of Hogwarts: Masterpieces from the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry Sets

A special edition of New York Times Best-seller, Harry Potter: Page to Screen.

The Creature Shop Compendium: Flora and Fauna from the Harry Potter Films

Environments Envisioned: Building Fantastic Sets and Scouting Dramatic Locations

A Guide to the Graphic Arts Department: Posters, Prints, and Publications from the Harry Potter Films

Movie Magic: Practical Props and Exciting Effects

10 Years Later: Life on Set with the Harry Potter Cast and Crew

Wizard Wear and Muggle Attire: Costuming the World of Harry Potter

Five pieces of Harry Potter concept art

The Monster Book of Monsters film prop replica

The set’s currently on sale for $600.

If you’re considering whether or not you should wait a few days before ordering, there are only 3,000 of them available for purchase.

