Harry and Meghan urge Spotify to stop COVID-19 misinformation from spreading on its platform

Harry and Meghan say they have always supported the fight against misinformation. Seth Wenig/AP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have raised concerns over the spread of misinformation on Spotify.

In a statement shared by a reporter on Twitter, they urged the platform to “meet this moment.”

Spotify did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have urged Spotify to do more to tackle COVID-19 misinformation on its platform.

A spokesperson for Archewell, Harry and Meghan’s foundation, said Sunday: “Last April, our co-founders began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all too real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform,” according to Harper’s Bazaar’s royal editor Omid Scobie, who shared the statement on Twitter.

“We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis,” the spokesperson added.

Insider’s Sarah Al-Arshani reported that the streaming service‘s shares dropped by 12%, following Neil Young’s request to remove his music from the platform.

Harry has previously been vocal about the spreading of misinformation, generally. Through the Archewell foundation, he has joined forces with others to release a report on tackling the growing mis- and disinformation crisis in technology and media.

Harry and Meghan’s comments follow the decision by Young and Joni Mitchell to request that their songs be taken off the platform, or in some cases, of podcast hosts saying they won’t release new episodes.

In the statement shared by Scobie on Twitter, the spokesperson added: “We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does.”

Archewell did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.