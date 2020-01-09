From 'WE QUIT' to 'MEGXIT': All the wild newspaper front pages on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shock royal departure

Chris Jackson/ Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they would ‘step back’ as senior members of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s announcement that they are to “step back” as senior members of the royal family came as a shock to royal followers around the world.

UK and US front pages described the departure in terms of the Queen’s reported “dismay” and the newly-popular term, “Megxit,” lampooning Brexit, Britain’s upcoming departure from the EU.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on Wednesday night that they would “step back” as senior members of the royal family in an effort to become financially independent.

Their departure came as a shock to many royal followers throughout the world, and reportedly, even the Queen herself. Multiple outlets, including the BBC and Harper’s Bazaar, reported that not a single member of the royal family was told before the statement was published.

Most of the UK’s front pages were dominated by the royal news, despite a heavy news day on Wednesday that involved a Ukrainian plane crash in Iran, Iranian missile strikes on US bases, and former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn giving his first press conference since his escape from Japan.

Tones ranged from outrage to subdued, with the most emphatic one arguably coming from the New York Post, which simply said “Megxit” — a play on words combining “Meghan” and “Brexit.” The front page included a crude photoshop of the couple sitting on a couch in their pajamas.

New York Post

The tabloid reported the couple as embarking on their “commoner” life and portrayed as an American couple watching TV, smoking, and drinking Pabst Blue Ribbon beer.

The Sun also used the same word, while reporting of a “civil war” within the royal household, and on reported reactions of the Queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William.

The Sun

The Daily Express and Daily Mail newspapers also focused on the Queen’s reported reaction to the departure.

Daily Express

Daily Mail

The Times of London also reported on the reported rifts within the royal family, citing sources saying that neither the Queen nor Prince Charles were told of the decision, and that the Queen is “understood to be very disappointed.”

The Times of London

The UK’s free daily Metro newspaper portrayed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as employees of the royal family.

Metro

In their statement, the Sussexes said they will stop taking money given to the royals by the British taxpayer in what is known as the Sovereign Grant.

They had already said 95% of their daily costs were covered by the private wealth of Harry’s father, Prince Charles, rather than the Sovereign Grant. They did not say whether they would give up that money.

Before marrying into the royal family, Markle may have already accumulated millions of dollars of her own wealth thanks to her acting career, Insider’s Tanza Loudenback noted.

Similarly, The Daily Telegraph referred to the royal family as “the Firm,” a phrase often used by Prince Philip, the Queen’s husband and Harry’s grandfather.

The Daily Telegraph

The i newspaper focused more on Harry and his search for privacy by moving out of the UK.

i

It also characterised the split as the “most turbulent time” for the Royal family since the 1936 abdication of Prince Edward VIII to marry the American divorcée Wallis Simpson and latter move to Europe.

The Daily Star didn’t dedicate as much space to the royal news, but was more playful in its headline — which called Harry the “Royal formerly known as Prince.”

Daily Star

It’s a reference to the media calling Prince the “Artist Formerly Known as Prince” in the 1990s when he briefly changed his stage name.

The Guardian was more subdued on its front page, with the simple headline: “Harry and Meghan to ‘step back as senior royals.”

The Guardian

The Financial Times also dedicated less than a quarter of its front page to the royal couple, focusing instead on Ghosn’s press conference and Trump’s reaction to the Iranian strikes.

Financial Times

