Harry Maguire — the most expensive defender in soccer history — found guilty of bribery, aggravated assault, and resisting arrest during a trial in Greece

English soccer star Harry Maguire has reportedly been found guilty on a series of charges after a trial in Greece.

Maguire, who captains Manchester United, was arrested last week and charged with a series of offences including bribery, resisting arrest, and aggravated assault.

He was found guilty of those charges on Tuesday, numerous media outlets reported.

The star has been given a suspended prison sentence of 21 months, Sky Sports News said.

Maguire is the most-expensive defender in soccer history, having transferred to Manchester United for around $US105 million last summer.

Maguire was arrested last week on the Greek island of Mykonos after an incident during a night out, and was subsequently charged with a number of offences, including repeated attempts to bribe a police officer.

The BBC reports that Maguire was found guilty of “repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult.”

He has been given a suspended prison sentence of 21 months,Sky Sports News said.

According to the BBC, one officer involved in Maguire’s arrest alleged that the Manchester United star said: “Do you know who I am? I am the captain of Manchester United, I am very rich, I can give you money, I can pay you, please let us go.”

“Please, let me go, I am very rich, I can pay, I am the leader of Manchester United,” Maguire added, according to another officer cited by the BBC.

Maguire pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him, and will appeal against them, he said in a statement.

“I remain strong and confident regarding our innocence in this matter. If anything myself, family and friends are the victims,” Maguire said, according to Sky Sports’ Bryan Swanson.

The charges were initially brought against Maguire as felony offences, but were later downgraded to misdemeanours, Sky Sports reported.

The events of the evening on which Maguire was arrested are not entirely clear, but it is believed that the star was out with friends and relatives when a disturbance occurred.

According to Sky Sports’ Martha Kelner, who is at the trial, Maguire’s legal team claimed that during the night out his sister Daisy was injected with an unknown substance, which they believe to be a date rape drug, leading to a fight breaking out.

Maguire’s defence claim two Albanian men approached his sister Daisy, they injected her with something and she immediately fainted. They called their van and asked to be driven to hospital, but driver took them to the police department. 1/2 — Martha Kelner (@marthakelner) August 25, 2020

Maguire’s brother Joe, and a friend, Christopher Sharman, also appeared in court on Tuesday.

Joe Maguire was found guilty of “repeated bodily harm, violence against public employees and attempted bribery,” the BBC reported, while Sharman was found guilty of “insult, repeated bodily harm and violence against public employees.”

England star Maguire is the most expensive defender in the history of soccer, having transferred from Leicester City to Manchester United for around £80 million ($US105 million) last summer.

He rose to global prominence during the 2018 World Cup when he was a star player in England’s run to the semifinals.

