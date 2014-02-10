An American Adventurer Motorcycling Through Mexico Has Been Missing For More Than 2 Weeks

Facebook/Harry Devert Harry Devert posted this photo to his Facebook on January 20. The caption reads: ‘With my Charros Uriangato…my new favourite place in Mexico’

A New York man who was riding a motorcycle through Mexico has not been heard from since Jan. 25 and is considered missing.

Harry Devert, 32, had been travelling for 44 days on his way to the tip of South America. He last checked in Uriangato, Mexico, on his Instagram account, the New York Daily News reports.

The Westchester, N.Y. native and former financial man planned to head to Zihuatanejo next to visit the beach where an ending scene in the “The Shawshank Redemption” took place.

Devert’s family has set up a Facebook page, “Help Find Harry,” giving detailed information about his appearance and last known whereabouts.

Sarah Schiear, Devert’s girlfriend, last heard from him on Jan. 25 through WhatsApp, a smartphone app for texting across international borders.

“Just got an hour and a half long escort out of some area it was too dangerous for me to be. Stopping for lunch and … voila Internet. … Gonna get back on the road soon. Apparently there’s another military escort waiting for me in some other town… I’m running way late because of the crazy military stuff…hopefully get a chance to talk to you tonight when I (hopefully) finally arrive,” Devert wrote, according to the Facebook page.

Devert hasn’t used at least one of his debit cards since the date he went missing, and his cell phone is no longer in service. The American embassy is actively working with Mexican authorities though. And the French embassy has been made aware of the situation as well, since Devert held French citizenship, the page states.

“My son is a great communicator and he always lets me know — because I’m anxious — as close as he can where he’s going to be or if he’s going to be out of touch,” his mother, Ann Devert, told CNN.

The Missing Persons Project, a non-profit dedicated to supporting families of those missing in foreign countries, has also established a page to gather information regarding Harry.

The area where Harry was travelling is highly volatile, according to Fox News Latino. Vigilantes have toiled with drug cartel the Knights Templar for years. And the Mexican government just decided to incorporate armed civilian groups into their strategy, essentially legalizing vigilantism in the country.

Harry ran a personal website, where he wrote about his various travels and showcased photography — anewyorkertravels.com. He wrote about his upcoming trip from New York to the tip of South America on a motorcycle on Oct. 19, 2013. He had never ridden a motorcycle before.

Anyone with information should email [email protected]

