Missing Trader Who Wanted To Motorcycle To The World Cup Found Dead In Mexico

The remains of 33-year-old stock trader Harry Devert were discovered in Mexico, NBC New York reports, citing authorities.

Harry Devert, a Westchester native who worked as a trader for H&H Capital, was riding his motorcycle from New York to Brazil for the World Cup.

Attending the World Cup was No. 3 on Devert’s “bucket list,” according to his personal website “anewyorkertravels.com”.

“…having lived in Rio, and with my friends sending me pictures of the setups they had on the beach for World Cup 2010, heading there for the next World Cup is a no brainer. Barring any extended hospital visits (and even that I don’t think would stop me) I’ll be back in Rio after a 3- year hiatus for the World Cup 2014. Can’t wait,” he wrote on his website.

Devert left New York in December and was last heard from on January 25. A Facebook page “Help Find Harry” said that they believed he was travelling to Zihuatanejo.

Authorities in Mexico discovered remains earlier this month, the NBC New York report said. A DNA test confirmed the identity as Devert’s.

Devert was born in Paris and raised in New York. He has spent many years travelling the world.

We came across his “about me” on his LinkedIn profile and he definitely had a positive and inspiring outlook on life. Check it out:

I’m the owner of a big smile and a broad taste for adventure. I haven’t always (or barely ever) walked the beaten path, and I try and live by my ever-evolving set of rules and values as well as I know how. I try to be a good human being. I am a life observer, a world traveller and a resident, light and dark, good and bad, a thinker, an admirer and a critic, a lover and a fighter. I’m passionate about life and I LOVE living. I’m not sure what the purpose of this life is, but I love to talk and debate about it endlessly. I’m a nature lover, an adventure lover, a music lover, a book lover, a sports lover, an arts lover, an animal lover, and above all a human lover. I am still exploring who I am. A simple guy, friendly, open minded, sarcastic, a gypsy at heart. Occasionally I surprise myself…and I like it that way. I will forever be grateful to my parents for giving me deep roots and soaring wings. They nurtured my take on the world and let me choose my path. I walk that path with my eyes and my heart open. Beauty moves me….in nature, an idea, art, literature, architecture or music. I love photography. Each moment in time is miraculous. Striving to capture the perfection of a certain moment in a photograph speaks to me. Knowing that I have the power to let people linger on amazing moments by simply clicking a button feels incredible. I see people. I hear them. Everyone has something interesting to say. It’s up to me to find out what that is. I’ve been in some of the poorest and some of the most dangerous parts of the world and to many of the finest, and I still can’t tell which I liked more. I think that life is a pilgrimage. My life is something like a small boat in the middle of an ocean driven by the weather and the tide. All I carry is faith. I dream, I search, I love, I live.

