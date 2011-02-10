Is Fort Wayne, Indiana About To Name Its Government centre After Mayor Harry Baals?

Photo: MSNBC

Fort Wayne, Indiana held a poll on its website to decide the name for a new government centre.Not surprisingly, popular mid-century Republican mayor Harry Baals — pronounced as you might think — won by a landslide, according to the Journal Gazette. Baals won three times as many votes as the next competitor, Eugene Johnson.



But the government refuses to let this happen.

Deputy Mayor Beth Malloy told the Journal Gazette it is “probably not” going to happen: “We love Fort Wayne, too. We’re not going to make any decisions that look bad.”

