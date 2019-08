NYC general store Harry and Ida’s Meat and Supply Co. is known for its specialty deli foods.

One of the store’s most interesting menu options is the smoked eel sandwich, which takes over 24 hours to prepare.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Ben Nigh

