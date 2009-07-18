Harry Alford Accuses Barbara Boxer Of "Vile Jim Crow"

Whoa. Harry Alford, CEO, of the Black Chamber Commerce, attacked Senator Barbara Boxer, comparing what she did during a panel discussion with him to “Mississippi in 1945.”



If you missed our post yesterday, take a look at the awkward confrontation between Alford and Boxer, when she starts entering resolutions from the NAACP, which seems to perplex and offend Alford.

In the clip below he goes off on Boxer, and goes overboard, saying what she did was “vile Jim Crow.”

By the 5:30 mark, he starts talking about the actual issue of the climate bill, which is interesting. He claims there are no such things as green jobs in California.



