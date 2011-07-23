Harrods Opens Its First Hotel Boutique In London

Photo: Flickr Mario Sanchez Prada

Guests of Corinthia Hotel will be treated to a luxurious sight when they arrive at the five-star hotel.Harrods, the luxury department store has opened their very first concession in this posh hotel.



Harrods’ boutique which is located in the lobby of the hotel will cater to the guests of the hotel as well as the locals.

The collaboration between Corinthia Hotel and Harrods will allow customers pressed for time easy access to all the delightful array of their products.

The interior of the store with its high ceilings is adorned with modern blue and white chandeliers, and white marble floors.

Expect to find Harrods’ own products such as their world-famous teas, chocolate truffles, shortbread cookies, and their line of bath and body products.

For men, they have accessories from Mont Blanc, Dunhill and a collection of fine English China from Wedgewood, Spode and Vera Wang.

So the next time you are in London make sure you check out the prestigious Harrods’ concession and their miniature food court.

This post originally appeared at Luxurylaunches.



