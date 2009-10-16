Harrod's Now Selling Gold Bars In-Store

Sign of a top much?



Times Online: While fashionistas say that silver will be flying off the shelves this season, Harrods is going for gold. But while it will be for sale “off the shelf”, it is unlikely to be flying anywhere.

For a start, it weighs nearly two stone. And second, it will cost nearly £300,000.

The Knightsbridge department store yesterday began selling bars of pure Swiss gold bullion as part of a range that is being displayed in a miniature vault on the lower ground floor.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.