Harrison Ford's injury saved 'Star Wars'

Harrison Ford’s on-set injury inadvertently saved “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

While filming “The Force Awakens” in 2014, Ford broke his leg when the Millennium Falcon’s door slammed on it. The injury halted production for more than two weeks.

During a talk at the Tribeca Film Festival, director J.J. Abrams described how having to take a break from the filming process helped save “Star Wars.”

“When I was on the set of the Millennium Falcon and we started to do work with Rey and Finn, the first time we did it, it didn’t work at all,” Abrams told the audience.

The chemistry between Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn (John Boyega) wasn’t playing out the way he wanted, so he needed time to fix it.

“It was much more contentious. I didn’t direct it right,” Abrams said. “It was set up all wrong, and when Harrison Ford got injured — which was a very scary day — we ended up having a few weeks off, and it was during that time that I really got to look at what we had done and rewrite quite a bit of that relationship. So when we came back to work again, we actually just re-shot from the ground up, those scenes. It was an amazingly helpful thing to get these two characters to where they needed to be.”

In February 2016, it was announced that Foodles Production UK, the production company behind “The Force Awakens,” will go to court for violating health and safety laws, which resulted in Ford’s injury.

