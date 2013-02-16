Harrison Ford WILL Return As Han Solo In 'Star Wars' Episode VII [REPORT]

Latino Review is reporting Harrison Ford WILL reprise his role as Han Solo in “Star Wars: Episode VII” according to multiple “legitimate sources.”If it’s true, this is exciting.



Not only would this make EW’s report of Solo being the primary focus of a future “Star Wars” standalone film seem even more likely to be true; however, it would greatly hint we could be looking at a Solo family storyline for episodes VII, VIII, and IX.

Back in November, buzz stirred that Harrison may be interested in returning for another round as Solo.

We reached out to Disney to confirm.

In the meantime, here’s a classic clip of Solo nostalgia to hold you over:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

