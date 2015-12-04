Steven Spielberg says no other actor will ever replace Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones

YouTube screengrab ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark.’

With Harrison Ford dusting off his blaster and heading back out to a galaxy far, far away with “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” out this month, talk has only elevated about when it will be time for him to turn to his trusty fedora as Indiana Jones.

Or will the franchise go for a young Indy? That was suggested by rumours that Chris Pratt may take over the role.

Everyone can take a deep breath. The franchise’s director Steven Spielberg made it clear in a recent interview with Screen International that no one will replace Harrison Ford. Ever.

“It’s certainly not my intention to ever have another actor step into his shoes in the way there have been many actors that have played Spider-Man or Batman,” Spielberg said. “There is only going to be one actor playing Indiana Jones and that’s Harrison Ford.”

Well, River Phoenix played the young Indy in “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” and then there was Sean Patrick Flanery in the TV series “The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles” — but we know what Spielberg is getting at. Any movie that will be made, at least with Spielberg’s blessing, will be with Ford in the lead.

But that likely won’t be for a while. There’s still no release date or even a script.

