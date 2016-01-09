Harrison Ford is now the highest-grossing actor of all time thanks to 'Star Wars'

Thanks to the box-office domination of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” Harrison Ford has now passed Samuel L. Jackson as the highest-grossing actor is US box office history, based on the amount of money his movies have made.

According to Box Office Mojo, Ford edged past Jackson following the latest update on the site, with the “Star Wars” star now having $4.699 billion over “The Avengers” star’s $4.626 billion.

What got Ford over the top was the latest tally for “The Force Awakens,” which to date has a $764 million domestic gross, passing “Avatar” for the all-time box office record in the US.

Expect Ford and Jackson to trade the number-one spot in the coming years: Jackson has “The Legend of Tarzan” and “Kong: Skull Island” coming soon while Ford has the “Untitled Blade Runner Project,” “Indiana Jones 5,” and “Star Wars: Episode VIII” in the works.

Rounding out the list are Tom Hanks at #3 ($4.334 billion), Tom Cruise at #6 ($3.587 billion), and the top women on the list is Cameron Diaz with $3.031 billion.

