Harrison Ford opens up about his plane crash on 'Jimmy Kimmel' -- in a hot dog costume

Harrison Ford was in the Halloween spirit Thursday night when he went on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” dressed as a dog in a hot dog suit.

But he got serious for a moment when Kimmel brought up Ford crash-landing a small plane he was piloting on a Los Angeles golf course in March.

The actor described the experience:

“I remember the engine stopping. I remember that part very well,” he said while adjusting his hot dog costume. “I remember telling the tower what I was going to do and I remember their suggestion was that I take the normal route to land and I knew I wasn’t going to do that so I said ‘no,’ and that’s the last thing I remember happening until five days afterwards.”

Kimmel asked Ford if he was unconscious when the plane was going down.

“I was not,” Ford said. “But I’m told by the doctors that the amount of general grade anesthesia that I got generated a retrograde amnesia.”

Kimmel noted that amnesia usually happens after an event like this in the movies.

“This was not a movie,” Ford said.

Following the March crash, an assistant LA fire chief stated that the single-engine plane Ford was flying suffered a mechanical failure just minutes after taking off from Santa Monica Airport.

This wasn’t Ford’s first plane crash.

In 1999-2000, Ford crash-landed two planes within a year: one in Lincoln, Nebraska, and the other 60 miles outside Los Angeles, according to The Guardian.

Watch Ford’s complete chat with Kimmel about his most recent crash landing:

