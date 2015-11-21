Harrison Ford surprised a bunch of 'Star Wars' fans, and they totally freaked out

A charity called “Star Wars: Force For Change” is sending fans to the premiere of “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.”

A lucky few heard the announcement online, but it wasn’t just anyone they got to hear it from.

Harrison Ford popped up to greet fans. While fans freaked out at the chance to talk to Han Solo himself, Ford also seemed absolutely delighted.

You can enter to win the contest at Omaze.

Even if you don’t win, you’ll be able to see “The Force Awakens” in theatres on December 18th.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Chelsea Pineda

