Harrison Ford's 'Star Wars' accident 'could have killed' him according to court case

It’s possible Harrison Ford could have been killed when a hydraulic door from the Millennium Falcon landed on the actor on the set of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in June 2104, a court in the UK heard on Tuesday.

Foodles Production Ltd., a subsidiary of Disney, pleaded guilty to two criminal charges in the case surrounding the accident, in which Ford suffered a broken leg, according to The Guardian.

But Andrew Marshall, the prosecutor on the case, painted a more grim picture of what could have happened.

“It could have killed somebody,” Marshall said in court, referring to the hydraulic door that landed on then-71-year-old Ford. “The fact that it didn’t was because an emergency stop was activated.”

A health and safety executive told the court that the weight of the Millennium Falcon door is similar to that of a small car.

Foodles is due to be sentenced on August 22. According to The Guardian, a spokeswoman said the company had cooperated fully with the investigation. “The safety of our cast and crew was always a top priority throughout the production,” she said.

Joonas Suotamo, who was one of the Chewbacca doubles on “The Force Awakens,” told Business Insider earlier this year that he was standing behind Ford when the door landed on him.

“That was a horrible day,” Suotamo said. “I immediately tried to lift it, but it wouldn’t even move. It was stopped by an emergency button, but none of us knew that. We were all freaking out. But [Ford] was great, he wanted everyone to not worry about him.”

