Harrison Ford's $16 Million Penthouse Was NYC's Biggest Sale Of The Week

The biggest sale in New York City real estate last week was Harrison Ford’s $16 million W. 17th Street penthouse, according to Olshan Realty Report.The 5,660-square-foot condo has been on-and-off the market since December 2010.



The home has three bedrooms, 4.5 baths, library, office, gym, den, an eat-in kitchen, and 2,330 square feet of terrace space.

The monthly common charges and real estate taxes on the apartment are a whopping $15,269.

The penthouse was the most expensive among 11 contracts signed for $4 million or more during Thanksgiving week. No co-ops were sold last week.

