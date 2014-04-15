Harrison Ford Explains How He Went From Full-Time Carpenter To Han Solo In 'Star Wars'

Harrison Ford/Imgur Before wielding Han’s blaster, Ford was better with a hammer as a carpenter.

Harrison Ford held a Reddit Ask Me Anything Sunday that not only revealed one of the best scenes from the “Indiana Jones” films was thanks to food poisoning, but also how he was cast in the original “Star Wars.”

During the AMA, Ford was asked how he felt about “Star Wars” when he first started and how he was approached for his role in the film.

Ford went on to share the famous story of how he got his big break as galactic smuggler Han Solo in 1977’s “Star Wars” while still working as a full-time carpenter.

“My principle job at the time was carpentry,” Ford said in the AMA. “I had a house at the time I wanted to remodel, a bit of the wreck of a house. I’d invest money in tools but wouldn’t have money for materials, so I realised this was another way of putting food on the table.”

Ford added he got the role from standing in for screen tests for director George Lucas, who worked with Ford in “American Graffiti.”

“I had helped George Lucas audition other actors for the principle parts, and with no expectation or indication that I might be considered for the part of Han,” Ford said. “I was quite surprised when I was offered the part.”

Lucas would later say in an interview that Ford’s casting was the most serendipitous, but ultimately that he was better than any of the actors who were actually auditioning for the role.

Watch below one of the fateful auditions that got Ford the part:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.