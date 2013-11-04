Harrison Ford Really Pierced Jimmy Fallon's Ear On 'Late Night'

On Friday night’s episode of “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon,” Harrison Ford stopped by the promote his new film “Ender’s Game” and … to pierce the host’s left ear.

Ford, who has an iconic left earring himself, donned a white lab coat, purple latex gloves, and a deadpan humour that only heightened Fallon’s sheer terror.

This is what happened:

“Because he’s one of the coolest people in history and I want to be like him, I’ve asked Harrison Ford to pierce my ear,” Fallon said.

Jimmy FallonYouTube/latenight

Here’s the table of equipment (scissors, antiseptic wipes, needle gun, red feather earring). “It’s not gonna hurt … me,” Ford said.

Jimmy FallonYouTube/latenight

Fallon is terrified before anything even happens.

Jimmy FallonYouTube/latenight

Ford goes in with the needle…

Jimmy FallonYouTube/latenight

And voilá … a very visibly shaken Fallon and his new red feather earring.

Jimmy FallonYouTube/latenight

Take a look at the hilarious (and at times graphic) video below:

