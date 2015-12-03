Harrison Ford got really honest about why he's doing 'Star Wars' again: 'I got paid'

Harrison Ford didn’t reprise his role as Han Solo in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” for nostalgia’s sake. He’s very clear that he was a hired hand.

Ford made an appearance on “The Tonight Show” last night and host Jimmy Fallon asked if the 73-year-old star got emotional from putting Solo’s costume on again.

“No, I got paid,” Ford responded.

The actor also demonstrated the leg injury he receieved on set by using a Han Solo doll Fallon provided.

“They closed the f—king door on me,” he “whispered” to Fallon before breaking pieces off of the doll.

During the course of the interview, the duo took a couple shots and did spit takes in response to saying J.J. Abrams’ name. Harrison Ford also joked about being nominated for but not winning an Oscar, and he completely destroyed an original Han Solo action figure.

You can watch the clip of Harrison Ford getting very honest and funny below:

