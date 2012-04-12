Harrison Ford Is Selling His Beautiful Los Angeles House For $8.3 Million

Meredith Galante
harrison ford brentwood calif $8.295 million

Photo: Zillow.com

Harrison Ford is trying to part with his long-time Brentwood, Calif. colonial home. He listed the property last week for $8.295 million.Ford bought the quaint home in 1983 for $1 million, according to Zillow.

The New England Traditional home was built in the early 1950’s and designed by architect Gerard Colcord.

The main house has four bedrooms and the guest house has three.

The Real Estalker pointed out that Ford and his wife, actress Calista Flockhart, spent $12.65 million on a new 13,767-square-foot mansion in the Mandeville Canyon area, so that might be why he plans on ditching this Brentwood pad.

Ford lived in this house with his first wife, Melissa Mathison.

Welcome to 655 Macculloch Drive.

The house sits on .79 acres of land.

The dark wood floors and light walls are a lovely combination.

The living room has great built-in storage.

Maybe Harrison Ford made some movie deals from this office.

The formal dining room has an unconventional chandelier, but we like it.

The kitchen is fit for a chef.

The master bedroom is stark white.

The porch off the master bedroom is picturesque.

There are eight bathrooms in the house.

The guest bedroom has a porch, too.

This room would be great for kids.

Between the main house and the guest cottage, there is 7,164 square feet of living space.

The guest house has its own living room.

This is one of the bedrooms in the guest house.

The backyard is very private.

The pool is perfect for swimming laps.

The landscaping is impeccably manicured.

Check out the view.

Another star is selling her house.

