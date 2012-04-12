Harrison Ford Is Selling His Beautiful Los Angeles House For $8.3 Million

Photo: Zillow.com

Harrison Ford is trying to part with his long-time Brentwood, Calif. colonial home. He listed the property last week for $8.295 million.Ford bought the quaint home in 1983 for $1 million, according to Zillow.



The New England Traditional home was built in the early 1950’s and designed by architect Gerard Colcord.

The main house has four bedrooms and the guest house has three.

The Real Estalker pointed out that Ford and his wife, actress Calista Flockhart, spent $12.65 million on a new 13,767-square-foot mansion in the Mandeville Canyon area, so that might be why he plans on ditching this Brentwood pad.

Ford lived in this house with his first wife, Melissa Mathison.

