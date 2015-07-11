Harrison Ford just made fun of himself in a hilarious way at the secret 'Star Wars' party at Comic-Con

72-year-old movie star Harrison Ford made headlines Friday with his first appearance after his flying accident.

He joined the ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ panel at Comic-Con to raccous applause. The crowd went nuts. Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher also joined him there, among others.

Then things got a little crazy.

At the end of the panel, Stormtroopers gathered about 6,500 fans up and took them to a secret party in another location. Specifically, they snuck everyone out the back.

Madness ensued, as you can see here.

Intreped Buzzfeed reporter Adam B. Vary shared an incredible Vine from the party that we have to share back with you here.

Everyone seems to be waving around some lightsaber toy, and that includes the cast and other folks involved with the movie.

And Harrison Ford, who decided to take a little jab at himself by hobbling across the stage on a lightsaber, enjoy:





