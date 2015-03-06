Harrison Ford 'seriously injured' after crash-landing his plane on a golf course

Harrison Ford has been “seriously injured” after crash-landing his plane on a golf course

TMZ is reporting the 72-year-old Star Wars actor suffered multiple gashes to the head and was bleeding badly, but fortunately had two doctors nearby at the golf course quickly by his side.

He “survived”, TMZ reported and has been taken to a hospital in a critical condition.

That is a definitely a plane in front of the 8th green at Penmar in Venice. Pilot allegedly walked away. Wow. pic.twitter.com/2OXYJOdBu1 — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) March 5, 2015

“There was blood all over his face,” an employee at the Penmar Golf Course, told NBC News. “Two very fine doctors were treating him, taking good care of him. I helped put a blanket under his hip.”

Ford, an amateur aviation enthusiast, has survived a crash before. In October 1999, he was piloting a helicopter which crashed near Santa Clarita, California, injuring himself and his instructor.

The plane he was piloting in today’s crash was a Ryan PT-22 Recruit, described as an “aircraft used by the United States Army Air Corps and its successor, the United States Army Air Forces for primary pilot training”.

It’s unclear whether Ford was taking off or landing at the time of the crash. The Santa Monica Airport is just a block away from the golf course.

More to come…

