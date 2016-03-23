Harrison Ford hints that we might just see him again in future 'Star Wars' movies

Though “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” opened last December, Harrison Ford is still making the press rounds for the movie. He stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday to talk about the movie.

“I think it’s quite clear that I’ve got nothing better to do,” Ford told Kimmel.

Well, he wasn’t just there to gloat about the film’s record-breaking theatrical run. He stopped by to promote the film’s Blu-ray release on April 5.

This also gave Ford the chance to talk about the (spoiler alert?) death of Han Solo in the movie.

“I argued for 30 years for this to happen and I finally wore them down,” Ford said.

In fact, the actor wanted the character to get killed off back when he and George Lucas were making “Return of the Jedi.”

Kimmel noted that the Solo death didn’t get spoiled by anyone leading up to the release of “The Force Awakens.” Ford has a theory for why that is.

“I think they knew that I would show up at their house and beat the s— out of them,” he said.

Kimmel then suggested we would not be seeing any more of Ford as Han Solo in the future “Star Wars” movies, but Ford wouldn’t go that far.

“Who said that?” Ford replied. “Who made you the boss?”

That’s not confirmation that we’ll see him again, but it’s far from denial.

The 73-year-old star also talked about the news that he’s returning as Indiana Jones. He and director Steven Spielberg are attached for a fifth film slated to come out in 2019.

“I’m excited about this,” Ford said. “The opportunity to work with Steven again on this character which has brought pleasure to so many, not to mention me — it’s great fun to play this character.”

Watch clips of Ford on “Kimmel” below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel lost a ton of weight on this radical diet



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.