Harrison Ford Curses Out Chewbacca On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Harrison Ford appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last night to talk about his new Jackie Robinson film, “42.”



Naturally, Kimmel was most interested in any news on Disney’s new “Star Wars” films, but the actor refused to discuss the new trilogy.

With that in mind, Kimmel decided to take some questions from the crowd … from people dressed in “Star Wars” costumes who weren’t allowed to ask about the films.

Ford looked slightly annoyed until Chewbacca showed up around the 1:25 mark.

