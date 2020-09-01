Harrison Ford posted a moving tribute to Chadwick Boseman: 'He is as much a hero as any he played'

Michael Tran/FilmMagic Chadwick Boseman and Harrison Ford starred in ’42’ together in 2013.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on August 31, Harrison Ford said that Chadwick Boseman “is as much a hero as any he played.”

Ford starred with Boseman in the 2013 baseball drama “42” about Major League legend Jackie Robinson, who Boseman played.

Ford said: “His intelligence, personal dignity and deep commitment inspired his colleagues and elevated the stories he told… He is loved and will be deeply missed.”

The Jackie Robinson Foundation also tweeted its own tribute, writing: “Chadwick will be etched in history as a hero in his own right, especially having shown millions of Black and Brown children the power of a superhero who looks like them.”

Harrison Ford posted a moving tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman, calling the “Black Panther” star a “hero.”

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday, August 31, Ford said: “Chadwick Boseman was as compelling, powerful and truthful as the characters he chose to play.”

“His intelligence, personal dignity and deep commitment inspired his colleagues and elevated the stories he told. He is as much a hero as any he played. He is loved and will be deeply missed,” Ford said.

Ford starred alongside Boseman in the 2013 baseball drama “42,” a movie about Major League Baseball legend Jackie Robinson. Boseman stars as Robinson, while Ford plays Branch Rickey, the owner of Brooklyn Dodgers. The movie was a success, making $US97 million at the box office from a $US40 million budget, with a current Rotten Tomatoes score of 80%.

Warner Bros. Harrison Ford played Brooklyn Dodgers owner Branch Rickey, while Chadwick Boseman plays Jackie Robinson.

The Jackie Robinson Foundation also posted its own tribute to Boseman in a Tweeted statement on August 29.

“It is with tremendous sadness that the Jackie Robinson Foundation mourns the loss of actor, screenwriter, and philanthropist Chadwick Boseman. Star of the global phenomenon ‘Black Panther,’ Chadwick shared his passion for the arts with audiences across the world,” the statement read.

“Having channeled the depth and diversity of our beloved Jackie Robinson in the critically-acclaimed Legendary Entertainment film ’42,’ Chadwick was a dear friend of the foundation – lending his time and visibility to help advance our mission. Preparing for his starred role in ’42,’ he studied extensively and spent considerable time with Rachel Robinson.”

Rachel Robinson, Jackie’s wife, set up the foundation, which provides higher education scholarships to minority youths, in 1973 shortly after his death.

“A consummate professional, he absorbed every story, every memory and every photo and film excerpt he could consume to help translate the soul of an American hero. And now, Chadwick will be etched in history as a hero in his own right, especially having shown millions of Black and Brown children the power of a superhero who looks like them. Chadwick – may you rest in peace eternally. Take your place among the greats. You earned it.”

Boseman died on August 28 after suffering from colon cancer in private for four years. Boseman was diagnosed in 2016, but never went public with his illness, nor did he tell any of his colleagues, including “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler, who said in his own tribute to Boseman that he was “unaware” of the star’s cancer diagnosis.

During these four years, while he underwent multiple surgeries and extensive chemotherapy, Boseman made 10 movies – including the game-changing, best picture-nominated Marvel movie “Black Panther,” in which he played the titular character T’Challa.

Tributes are pouring in for the late actor, including those form his Marvel costars, as well touching statements from Barack and Michelle Obama, Denzel Washington, and “Black Panther” costar Michael B. Jordan.

