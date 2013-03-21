Harrison Ford Basically Confirmed He's Returning For The Next 'Star Wars'

Gear up the Millennium Falcon.



Word is coming from Harrison Ford himself that he may really be appearing in the next “Star Wars” film.

Ever since we learned we’d be getting a new “Star Wars” trilogy from Disney, reports of the original cast reuniting for episode VII have been abundant.

The 70-year-old actor told a reporter for Chicago’s WGN-TV he’s almost certainly reuniting with the original cast for the new movie.

“I think it’s almost true,” said Ford. “[It’s] not in the bag yet, but I think it’s happening.”

Though Disney and Lucasfilm are staying mum about casting, even George Lucas himself has dropped hints the three will return for the new film.

Earlier this month, Lucas revealed in a Bloomberg Businessweek interview that he was close to signing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Ford when he was working on episode VII before signing the franchise over to Disney.

