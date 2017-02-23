Watch Harrison Ford narrowly avoid crashing into a passenger plane

Just last week, Harrison Ford was involved in an incident that nearly became a fatal plane crash. In an act that would disappoint his very own Han Solo, Ford flew his private plane directly over an aircraft with 110 passengers. He was supposed to land his plane on a specific runway, but proceeded to land on the taxiway.

