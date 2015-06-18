A 23-year-old Warriors player tried alcohol for the first time after winning the NBA Finals

Before Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors guard Harrison Barnes said he’d drink alcohol for the first time if he won the NBA title:

Harrison Barnes has never had a taste of alcohol. I asked him what happens if the Dubs win: “That’s over. I’m celebrating.”

— Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) June 17, 2015

Barnes, a 23-year-old who was drafted 7th-overall in 2012, made good on that promise after the game.

SI’s Lee Jenkins was at the Warriors’ after party, and can confirm that Barnes did indeed drink a little bit. He even kept his energy up enough to return to the festivities after a mid-party shower:

Two Warriors famously abstain from alcohol, Iguodala and Harrison Barnes, and both were under more pressure to drink than college freshmen. “They didn’t get me,” Iguodala claimed. “They got me,” Barnes admitted. When Barnes slipped out the door a little before 3 a.m., saying he needed to shower back at the Ritz, reserve guard Justin Holiday hollered after him: “You’re going to be asleep in 10 minutes.” Barnes, true to his word, returned. The party churned past 5 a.m. Curry was among the last to leave.

From the locker room:

Harrison Barnes enjoying his first-ever taste of alcohol. Brings a tear to my degenerate eye. pic.twitter.com/zWXwomZFu8

— Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) June 17, 2015

Joy:

