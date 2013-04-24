A Warriors Player Threw Down A Sick Reverse Dunk — And His Bench Went Nuts

The Golden State Warriors got a huge 131-117 win over the Denver Nuggets last night to tie the series at 1-1.
The exclamation point came midway through the fourth quarter, when Harrison Barnes threw down a sick reverse dunk over Anthony Randolph.
Barnes blew by Randolph, and then go to the far side of the rim to protect himself against a block from behind
The jam:
The dunk produced this great GIF of Draymond Green and Kent Bazemore trying to hold each other back in celebration (via @cjzero):
