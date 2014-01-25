Watch NBA Star Harrison Barnes Dunk Over One Of His Fans In This Golden State Warriors Ad [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Golden State Warriors forward and former North Carolina standout Harrison Barnes dunks over a fan in the latest ad in Golden State’s clever “We Are Warriors” campaign. The campaign, from San Francisco agency Muh-Tay-Zik Hof-fer, shows interactions between the team’s players and fans:

Facebook came back at the Princeton University researchers who reached the conclusion that the site was doomed to imminent failure with a similarly contrived “study” suggesting that Princeton would cease to exist by 2021. Those Ivy League rivalries run deep.

Businessweek reports that hotel and flight planner Expedia has seen its Google page rankings drop at least 25%, suggesting that Google is penalising Expedia for a linking scheme similar to the one that got Rap Genius in trouble last month.

Twitter introduced new analytics tools for its Twitter Cards that will allow publishers and developers an opportunity to track the performance of tweets containing their content.

Nissan North America and TBWA Worldwide agreed to settle charges from the Federal Trade Commission that they misrepresented the Nissan Frontier’s capabilities by showing it push a go-kart up a sand hill without clearly marking the feat as having been accomplished with special effects.

Toyota was the world’s biggest automotive seller in 2013, selling 9.98 million vehicles. Volkswagen AG was second with 9.7 million sales.

Huge named Jessica Pezzullo to its chief marketing officer post, replacing Chris Hayes after the latter left for Critical Mass last month. Pezzullo comes from SelectResources International, where she has worked the past eight years, most recently as a senior partner.

Food court stalwart Panda Express named Bailey Lauerman its creative agency of record, which seems sort of unnecessary given that the product basically sells itself.

