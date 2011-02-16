Harrisburg Mayor Tells Protesters She's Not Going Anywhere

Photo: Courtesy of @lotsagreymatter

More than 200 protesters gathered in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, demanding the resignation of embattled Mayor Linda Thompson, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.Thompson’s year-long tenure has been marred by financial mismanagement. Under her leadership, a costly renovation of a trash incinerator racked up a $300 million debt – about five times the city’s annual budget. The Securities and Exchange Commission is now investigating whether Harrisburg officials gave investors enough information about the city’s fiscal difficulties.



Thompson has virtually removed herself from Harrisburg’s finances, the AP reports, putting the city into a state program for economically-distressed municipalities.

Still, it looks like Thompson is staying put. As the crowd gathered below her office yesterday, Thompson appeared, blew kisses to protesters, and mouthed “I’m staying.”

