Vice President Harris said she was frustrated when Charlamagne tha God asked her whether Biden or Manchin was president

Vice President Kamala Harris during a December 26 appearance on ‘Face the Nation.’ CBS News/’Face the Nation’

Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday said she felt “frustration” when radio host Charlamagne tha God during an interview earlier this month asked her who the “real president” was.

As Insider previously reported, the tense interaction occurred when Charlamagne was interviewing Harris for Comedy Central’s “Tha God’s Honest Truth.”

“So who’s the real president of this country, is it Joe Manchin or Joe Biden?” Charlamagne asked Harris.

“Come on, Charlamagne,” a frustrated Harris responded.

“No, no, no, no. It’s Joe Biden,” she said. “And don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president. It’s Joe Biden. And I’m vice president and my name is Kamala Harris.”

Manchin, a centrist Democrat from West Virginia, has been an obstacle to key portions of President Joe Biden’s agenda. Earlier this month he announced during a Fox News interview he would not support the current version of Biden’s Build Back Better legislation, a cornerstone of his agenda, prompting a heated response from the White House.

“If I can’t go home and explain it to the people of West Virginia I can’t vote for it,” Manchin told “Fox News Sunday” in an interview last week. “I’ve tried everything humanly possible, I can’t get there. This is a no.”

Harris in an interview that aired Sunday told CBS News’ Margaret Brennan she felt “frustration” during the interview with Charlamagne after Brennan said people watching the earlier interview saw Harris’ “anger.”

Brennan said Harris showed similar frustration when she was a senator during Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings in 2018.

“What gets you fired up these days?” Brennan asked.

“Injustice,” Harris responded. “Injustice is just generally what will get me. I don’t like unfairness.”