Discount chain Harris Scarfe, which went into receivership last year, is set to be saved by Spotlight

AAP

Failed discount department store Harris Scarfe is set to survive with fabric and home fittings store Spotlight lined up to acquire the business out of receivership.

Harris Scarfe entered receivership in December last year after a horror year for Australian retail, with stores struggling with low consumer confidence and weak trade. In an effort to preserve the well-known brand, 21 stores were shut in early January as receivers at Deloitte sought a buyer.

It was revealed in late February that four major parties were vying for the brand and its remaining 44 stores, and in a statement this morning it was revealed Spotlight Group had been granted exclusivity to purchase the business.

Spotlight Group, owned by rich listers Zac Fried and Morry Fraid, operates Spotlight and Anaconda stores in Australia and New Zealand, along with a significant property portfolio. The two are also major shareholders in recently floated real estate company HomeCo.

Deloitte said the exclusivity was granted after a vigorous due diligence process which involved the shortlisting of four parties, and that Spotlight was “ideally suited” to ensuring future growth for Harris Scarfe.

The transaction is not locked in and will require further work between Deloitte and Spotlight, receiver Vaughan Strawbridge said in a statement. A finalised settlement could be complete by as early as mid-April.

“There is still a lot of work we need to do together to finalise the transaction and we will be working with the Spotlight Group and the Harris Scarfe leadership team to make this happen,” he said.

“We are hopeful all of the 44 stores will be retained under the sale but ultimately, this will be dependent on how the transaction progresses over the next couple of weeks.”

A total of 1300 staff are still employed by Harris Scarfe, with Deloitte seeking to ensure their ongoing employment.

Harris Scarfe was the first domino in a long line of retail collapses through the Christmas and New Year period, with fashion retailers Bardot, Jeanswest, Ishka and Colette all raising the white flag with weeks of each other. So far, only Harris Scarfe and Jeanswest have managed to find a buyer.

Additionally, stores were closed at EB Games, Curious Planet and Bose as companies felt the pinch.

This story was originally published in the Sydney Morning Herald. Read the original story here.

