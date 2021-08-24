US Embassy says a ‘possible anomalous health incident’ was reported in Hanoi before Harris arrives for diplomatic trip

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a meeting on voting rights at the TCF Center in Detroit, Monday, July 12, 2021. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Vice President Harris’ travel delegation was delayed in leaving Singapore for Hanoi, Vietnam, according to a statement by the embassy on Tuesday.

The delegation’s trip was paused after a report of a “possible anomalous health incident” in Hanoi.

The decision was later made to continue with the trip, the statement said.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ traveling delegation was delayed after the US embassy in Hanoi received a report of a recent “possible anomalous health incident,” according to a statement by the embassy on Tuesday.

“After careful assessment, the decision was made to continue with the Vice President’s trip. The delegation will leave Singapore tonight and arrive in Hanoi, Vietnam,” the statement said.

As a result of Havana Syndrome incidents over the weekend, at least 2 US personnel in Hanoi will be medevacked out of the country, NBC News Correspondent Josh Lederman reported on Twitter. US staff in the country said the reported incidents included strange sounds, according to senior US officials.

“This is not the first time Havana Syndrome incidents have been reported in Vietnam,” Lederman added. Previous incidents also involved sound and while they were investigated at the time, nothing was able to be confirmed.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.