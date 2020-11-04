Massive turnout in Houston is making Texas a top state to watch tonight

Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images Supporters of Democratic nominee Joe Biden display signs on a bus along West Grey Street on November 3, 2020 in Houston, Texas.

The early vote totals coming out of Texas were already raising eyebrows across the political spectrum, but the in-person numbers from Election Day are getting Democrats hopeful that this year the Lone Star State will finally turn blue.

Harris County, which includes Houston and its suburbs, has become the epicentre for the turnout surge.

More people have voted in Harris County as of Tuesday afternoon than the population of 11 other states, according to County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who administers the elections there.

133,000 people voted in-person on Election Day in Harris County as of 3 p.m., according to the Texas secretary of state’s office.

Total turnout in Harris County broke 1.5 million on Tuesday, with the county seeing its highest turnout rate since 1992’s 72%.

Turnout in one Texas county is getting to the point where the Lone Star State could actually be in play for Joe Biden and the Democrats.

In Harris County, home to Houston and its suburbs, more people had voted by midday Tuesday than the population totals of 11 other states, according to Lina Hidalgo, the county judge who oversees its elections.

NEW: Harris County has now crossed 1.5 million votes, with 83k votes at 11:30am. Keep it coming! We now have more votes cast than 11 states have people. We’re coming for you next, Idaho. — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) November 3, 2020

By 3 p.m., total votes in Harris County broke 1.5 million, with more than 133,000 votes cast in-person on Election Day by that point.

These numbers are well beyond most projections, and put the Lone Star State in play for the Democrats.

With 133K Election Day votes as of 3 p.m., Harris County turnout has now reached 1.57 million, a bit more than 63% of registered voters. This is the county's highest turnout rate since 1992 (72%), per @TXsecofstate. #txlege — Jasper Scherer (@jaspscherer) November 3, 2020

Texas political observers have pegged 12 million as the magic number for total votes cast for Democrats to flip the state, and almost 10 million votes were counted by Halloween, according to the US Elections Project.

Sources in both parties tell me they think the magic number in Texas is ~12 million votes cast. You get much above that and things look better and better for Dems. Below that, close but no cigar. https://t.co/M1V1CAQf6n — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) November 3, 2020

Even if the Democrats fall short of winning statewide in Texas, these turnout numbers coupled with the inroads the party made in the 2018 midterms mean that both parties are likely to approach it more as a swing state than the traditional Republican stronghold it has been for four decades.

